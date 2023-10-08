Zayn Malik has been in the news a number of times, ranging from reasons such as his split from One Direction in 2015, his love life, the drama surrounding his relationship with Gigi Hadid and her family, his music, and more. But did you know he made the headlines in 2015 when reports surfaced that he called off his engagement with Perrie Edwards over a text message?

For the unversed, the Little Mix bandmate had once claimed that the ‘Pillow Talk’ singer had ended that relationship via a text message – unlike Joe Jonas who broke up with Taylor Swift over a 27-second phone call, and even wrote about it in her 2016 book. What’s interesting to note is that just two months after calling off their engagement, Zayn began dating Gigi Hadid.

During an interaction with Fader magazine in November 2015 – via EOnline, Zayn Malik reacted to reports of breaking up with fiancé Perrie Edwards over a text message. The former One Direction singer said, “If you could word it exactly this way, I’d be very appreciative. I have more respect for Perrie than to end anything over text message. I love her a lot, and I always will.”

Zayn Malik continued, “I would never end our relationship over four years like that. She knows that, I know that, and the public should know that as well. I don’t want to explain why or what I did, I just want the public to know I didn’t do that.”

In her book Our World, excerpts of which were leaked on Twitter (now X) on October 16, 2016, Perrie Edwards addressed the end of her relationship with the ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ singer by writing, “It was horrible, the worst time of my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me.”

Talking about Zayn Malik’s personal life, the former One Direction member began dating Edwards in December 2011, got engaged in August 2013, and called it off in August 2015. Just months after breaking his engagement to the Little Mix member, Malik had an on-again, off-again relationship with Gigi Hadid that finally ended in 2021 after he was accused by Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, of physical assault (striking here). The duo share a daughter, Khai – born in September 2020.

