Selena Gomez, a few months ago, broke the Internet after she sparked rumours of a feud as she reportedly unfollowed Zayn Malik, Dua Lipa on Instagram along with the Hadid sisters- Gigi and Bella. Social media users were left stunned by the move, as many claimed it might have been due to the rumors of her dating the former One Direction member. Now, in her latest interview, Selena has addressed why she unfollowed Dua but yet refrained from talking about Zayn. Scroll down to know the scoop.

On the personal front, Gomez has been very active on social media as she keeps her fans hooked with her funny and sometimes seductive social media posts. In one of her recent videos, Selena hinted that she is very much single with the help of a funny voice over.

Speaking of the latest, Selena Gomez in an interview, finally addressed the controversy of her unfollowing multiple celebrities including Zayn Malik and Dua Lipa which raised quite a few eyebrows. The official Twitter account of Buzzing Pop shared that Selena said that she unfollowed Dua by mistake and it was a pure accident as she was busy cleaning up her Instagram account. “I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram,” said Selena” adding, “Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!’”

Take a look:

Selena Gomez reveals to Fast Company that she unfollowed Dua Lipa by accident on Instagram, after it caused a frenzy on social media: “I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!’” pic.twitter.com/HU5F5wRfA0 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 3, 2023

Selena Gomez has unfollowed Zayn, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/5VL9vzMdEk — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) June 25, 2023

Social media users were quick to react to the Grammy-winning crooner’s latest statements with many claiming she is an attention seeker adding that she is lying. One user posted, “Just admit you’re an attention seeker,” as another chimed in, “Stay away from Dua attention seeker.”

The next one shared, “Oh the excuses every single time,” as one tweeted, “Cleaning up” as if she didn’t unfollow Zayn Malik and break millions of Zaylena hearts.” One added, “Selena supporting dua since ages, why would she hate on her ig it was very clear.”

An individual posted, “She’s the biggest attention seeker ever,” as another commented, “She lied.” And, the next one concluded, “Again Selena is the victim after very obvious aggravation.”

The loyal fans Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa have been wanting to see their collaboration for long but there is nothing in the pipeline, as of now. We will keep you posted.

