Dua Lipa believes it’s still “scary to be a woman”.

The 28-year-old pop star thinks women continue to face threats in their everyday lives despite the MeToo movement.

Speaking to Vogue France, Dua Lipa explained: “MeToo or not, it’s still scary to be a woman and walk down an empty street alone at night on your way home.

“I have so many memories of times when you get your keys ready in your hand, or you grab your bag, or you pretend to be on the phone … I don’t know if that will ever change.”

The award-winning star believes things are broadly trending in the right direction.

However, Dua Lipa insists that “there’s still a lot of work to be done”.

The London-born star – who has often voiced her opinions on social and political issues – explained: “I feel so much more solidarity for what women are going through. Guys are listening more. Maybe they’re just scared of being accused themselves one day, but I still feel like a lot of people are realising that these structures of domination have been in place since forever. And this realization can change things.

“So it’s going in the right direction, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Despite this, Dua believes that women still face a “minefield” every day.

The ‘One Kiss’ hitmaker stressed the need to “respect women’s choices” – regardless of what they are.

Reflecting on her personal experiences, Dua shared: “It’s like navigating a minefield from the very beginning. We’re sl*t-shamed for everything and anything. Does anyone think of people’s own experiences before attacking them? So, for me, it’s really important to respect women’s choices, whatever they are.”

