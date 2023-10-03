There is a lot of drama going on in the Kardashian-Jenner clan owing to Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s brawl. Amid the drama, the youngest ones, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, are enjoying their lives and giving away major goals with their close bond. The Jenner sisters have always shared a beautiful bond despite all odds and do not let their family affect what they have. They have their own conversations and often spend time together both on and off-screen. Recently, a video from their family’s show has gone viral in which Kendall and Kylie talked about what they call each other’s b**bs. As their conversation goes on, netizens troll Kylie for her surgeries.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are among the most popular celebrities owing to their controversial family reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney, Khloe, Kim Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner are the five daughters of mom Kris Jenner. As their previous show ended after 20 seasons, they now star on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are the youngest sisters in the popular clan. While they have had their fair share of fallouts as siblings, the two never fail to stick to each other and cheer for one another. In a video from their show The Kardashians, the two were spotted discussing the difference between b**bies and t*its.

In The clip, Kendall tells the Kylie Cosmetics founder how she says “b**bies a lot” to which the latter replies, “cuz you have little b**bies. When I see your b**bie, I’m like ow… they’re like little b**bies. I’ve got some t*ts.” Kendall Jenner smiles throughout the video as she agrees with her baby sister. Watch the clip here.

Reacting to the clip, netizens trolled the Jenner sisters for their discussion. One wrote, “okayyyy why am I here again?” while another commented, “what a deep conversation.”

Many also called out Kylie for mocking Kendall while she has gotten under the knife for a b**b job. An Instagram user wrote, “Still Kendall is way better than surgical kylie.” Another penned, “plastic audacity.

The duo’s fans praised their bond and compared it with that of Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. One wrote, “I’m starting to like them better than the Kardashians sisters, so sick of Kourtney and Kim’s drama,” while another wrote, “Still better than Kourtney and Kim’s drama.”

What are your thoughts on the video? Let us know in the space below.

