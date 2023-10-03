Brad Pitt’s personal life has always garnered a lot of attention from the netizens. Be it his love life, marriage with Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, his messy divorce with Angie, his newfound love in Ines de Ramon – so on and so forth. On the other hand, Brad, being one of the A-listers of Hollywood, has always seen a success rate in his career.

Talking about him and Ines, it has been so far so good among them. They are getting serious about each other, but Pitt is still processing how to introduce her to his & Angelina’s kids? Well, an insider recently claimed he is in no rush to do that anytime soon, and here’s why. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

According to an insider, as revealed to US Weekly, Brad Pitt “isn’t in a rush” to introduce his girlfriend Ines de Ramon to his kids. The source further added, “It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step.” Even though the couple’s “relationship is stronger than ever” and they have grown a lot closer to each other, he doesn’t want to “push things unless it unfolds organically.”

For the unversed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six kids, including Maddox, 22 years, Pax 19, Zahara 18, Shiloh 17, and then come the twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 years old.

The Babylon actor has been dating for quite long, and has shared brief romances with many, but none of them got to meet with his kids. Now that he is getting serious about Ines de Ramon, there might be a chance that he finally introduces her to them.

There were reports suggesting he took time to make that connection between the jewelry designer and the kids. However, now we know he still hasn’t introduced them. Well, what are your thoughts about it?

