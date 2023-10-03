Taylor Swift seems to have finally moved on from Joe Alwyn after her reported rebound with Matty Healy. She is now rumored to be dating athlete Travis Kelce. The singer was seen cheering for the footballer and cozying up with him during one of his recent matches. Travis’ mother, as per a source, is also smitten by the Anti-Hero singer. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Travis and Taylor‘s romance rumors started making the rounds of the internet last month, and as per their public appearances, the duo seems to be going steady. The footballer also said that he would like to keep things private. Some sources claimed that the couple may make things official this Halloween by allegedly dressing up as Barbie and Ken from this year’s blockbuster film Barbie, led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Taylor Swift has been juggling quite a lot in her personal life: her rumored romance with Travis Kelce and her helping Sophie Turner amid the messy divorce with Joe Jonas. She is everywhere, and it would not be a surprise if Kelce’s part of the family got impressed by her, and that’s what happened with his mom, Donna Kelce.

As per a report by Page Six, a source reportedly told People that Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, is also quite fond of Taylor Swift, and they said, “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.” The two were spotted together cheering for the athlete in one of the games. They were also sharing a hug and all smiles again on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium, also attended by Hollywood stars including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman.

Travis can’t stop gushing about seeing Taylor in the stands cheering for him, and he has addressed that on the New Heights podcast. He said, “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her.”

