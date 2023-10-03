Scarlett Johansson today is the highest-grossing box office star of all time. Her journey in Hollywood has been incredible but certainly not a cakewalk. The actress went through a tough time when her intimate pictures, clicked for then-husband Ryan Reynolds, were leaked online. Scroll below as we revisit her tough phase from the past.

As most know, Scarlett fell in love with Ryan Reynolds in 2007. They tied the knot in September 2008, but their marriage only lasted two years. However, the Black Widow actress once went unfiltered and confessed to taking private pictures for her husband with her “best angles.” But back in 2011, her phone was hacked, and the pictures were all over the internet.

Calling the scandal ‘devastating,’ Scarlett Johansson opened up on The Howard Stern Show in 2016 and said, “It was absolutely shocking and devastating at the time… It was such an invasion. I just felt like, as a woman, I felt like it’s such a degrading and awful thing to have to go through that.”

Scarlett Johansson added, “It feels particularly invasive when you are in the public eye, and you’re like, ‘What else can I give you?'”

In another interview with Vanity Fair, Scarlett also shared that she wasn’t ashamed to accept that she clicked those pictures for her lover. “I know my best angles. They were sent to my husband (now ex-Ryan Reynolds). There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s not like I was shooting a porno. Although there’s nothing wrong with that either,” she had said.

Following an FBI investigation, the hacker, Christopher Chaney, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Scarlett was among 50 people targeted in the n*de photography scandal.

On the personal front, Scarlett Johansson is happily married to Colin Jost. They welcomed a son in August 2021.

