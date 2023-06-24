Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson, who is known for her role as Black Widow in the MCU said that her husband Colin Jost was “incredibly helpful” with their baby son Cosmo on the sets of ‘Asteroid City’ and even helped burp the baby.

In a conversation with People magazine, Johansson got candid about filming her latest project ‘Asteroid City’ just eight weeks after giving birth to her son Cosmo in August 2021.

“I hadn’t worked,” Scarlett Johansson recalled. “Not just because I had a baby, but there was Covid. I hadn’t shot anything in like three years or something like that.”

She shared that going back to work was made easier with the help of her ‘Saturday Night Live’ star husband.

“He was able to come for like a week or something like that, which was also incredibly helpful, especially because you need someone to burp the baby in the middle of the night,” she revealed.

“It’s great when it’s your partner there to help you do it.”

The actress also joked that Jost had a great time “enjoying the fruits of my labour” as he got to enjoy a surprise musical performance from Brazilian musical artist Seu Jorge while she was busy filming.

Earlier, during a chat with ‘CBS Mornings’, Johansson gave some insights into her marriage with Jost.

“I don’t profess to know anything about that,” Johansson said when asked about the secret to marriage. “I will say, we have such a …we laugh a lot and we communicate with one another and check in.”

Scarlett Johasson continued: “I’m married to a writer, he’s a comedy writer. He can get, like, very in his head sometimes, he’s sort of introverted. I’m extroverted, and so I think the key for us is just always checking in, just asking at the end of the day, ‘How was your day?'”

Johansson, (38), and Jost, (40), got married during an intimate ceremony in 2020, a year after becoming engaged.

In 2021, Scarlett Johansson and Jost announced the arrival of their son, Cosmo. Johansson is also the mother of eight-year-old Rose, whom she shares with her ex-husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac.

