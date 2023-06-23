Daniel Craig is well known worldwide for portraying the role of Agent 007 in the last 5 James Bond movies – Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and Spectre. Having retired from the role post the release of the 2021 film, the big question now is – who will take it up? It seems like the CR director has a choice, and it’s an actor who lost the part to Craig – Henry Cavill.

In a recent chat, ‘Casino Royale’ director Martin Campbell opened up about Cavill’s past 007 audition and revealed if he may land the role of James Bond next. Read on to know all he said.

During a recent interview with Express UK, ‘Casino Royale’ director Martin Campbell revealed Henry Cavill could have been James Bond had Daniel Craig not earned the role in his 2006 film. Praising the ‘Superman’ actor’s audition, the director said, “He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous.” He added, “And look, if Daniel didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond.”

Praising Henry Cavill further and his James Bond audition, Martin Campbell added, “He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape…very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.” But does he see Cavill stepping into Agent 007’s shoes now that Daniel Craig’s Bond tenure ended with the release of ‘No Time to Die’?

Talking about the same, the director revealed Henry Cavill might have the potential to land the role of James Bond. Martin said, “By the time Daniel Craig got to [‘No Time To Die’], really he was at an age where one more would have been too old for him. I know with Pierce he had to sign on to three when we did him. So that’s going to take, what, six years of your life maybe? I suspect Daniel [had] the same deal. And the next guy’s going to have to do that.”

Martin Campbell continued, “Henry’s 40, so by the time he’s done the third one he’s going to be 50 and anything beyond that’s two, three years per Bond.” The 007 director added. “He’s in good shape Henry, he’s a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young.”

Fans and insiders have no idea when the next James Bond actor announcement will be made. But do you think ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill will look good surrounded by stunning ladies and top-class gadgets? Let us know in the comments.

