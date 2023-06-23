Quentin Tarantino is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Hollywood. He is a visionary, and his movies like Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs are cult favourites. But despite his popularity, he is often criticised for how he has presented women in his movies. While the speculations were disturbing, more shocking was Uma Thurman’s revelation about the director with whom she worked in Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill franchise.

Uma shared her #MeToo story and accused Harvey Weinstein of assaulting and harassing her multiple times. Apart from that, she also shared how Tarantino traumatised her during the shooting of Kill Bill. Scroll on to learn more.

The Kill Bill series featured a woman who planned and executed a brutal revenge against a man who destroyed her life. Uma Thurman outdid herself in the films, received Oscar nods and became one of the toughest action heroines in the industry. During one of the scenes, the actress had to drive a convertible car and give a monologue about the film’s antagonist. But as per Decider, the actress was told that the car was unsafe to drive. When she expressed her concerns to Quentin Tarantino, he didn’t take it well.

She said that Quentin Tarantino legit forced her into driving the car, and obviously, the vehicle crashed, causing her concussion, permanent neck damage and damaged knees. Uma Thurman said, “Quentin and I had an enormous fight, and I accused him of trying to kill me. And he was very angry at that, I guess understandably, because he didn’t feel he had tried to kill me.”

The actress further added that the experience was “dehumanization to the point of death.” For the unversed, the story doesn’t end here. The director once stepped in for Michael Madsen, who played the role of Budd, and spit in Thurman’s face and choked her with a chain. Tarantino reverted to it while talking to Deadline and said, “Naturally, I did it. Who else should do it? A grip? One, I didn’t trust [actor] Michael Madsen because, I don’t know where the spit’s going to go, if Michael Madsen does it. I talked to Uma and I said, look. I’ve got to kind of commit to doing this to you.” He also added that choking her with a chain was actually the actress’s idea in the first place.

Actress Jessica Chastain also weighed in on the matter and wrote on Twitter, “Directors inserting themselves into a scene depicting abuse is crossing a boundary. How can an actor feel safe when your director is strangling you?”

