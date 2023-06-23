The Fifty Shades of Grey movie franchise has left its impact on the genre of erotic romantic drama. While the movie has been acclaimed worldwide, it heavily contained s*x scenes that would just increase the temperature of the room. Many stories have been about how the actors shot the scene and what went behind the process. Read on ahead to know how the author herself helped on filming the s*x scenes between the characters.

Reacting about the same, author E.L. James, from which the movie was adapted, revealed that she and her husband, Niall Leonard, had their hands-on planning for the sultry scenes between the actors. Featuring Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey, they both were choreographed for their BDSM scenes by the author as she cramped in the backseat of their Mini Cooper.

During a recent conversation with Today, Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James revealed she and her husband tried the scenes firsthand before actually filming them of the actors. “I said, ‘All right, I’ll sit on your lap,’” the author recounted the instructions she gave her husband. She added that both of them were “fully clothed,” but “people were walking by to the football ground at the end of the road” while they choreographed the scenes for the film.

Watching them performing those moves in the car, the bystanders who spotted them were left awkward. “They were thinking, ‘What are these two doing?’” added the author of Fifty Shades Of Grey novels. However, now the audiences know from where the inspiration came for the s*x scenes between Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey,

As the first film of the novel-adapted franchise was released in 2015, it followed a literature student, Anastasia Steele played Dakota Johnson, whose “life changes forever when she meets billionaire Christian Grey.” Following the first film’s success, the franchise spawned two sequels in 2017’s Fifty Shades Darker and 2018’s Fifty Shades Freed, one of the most lucrative franchises in Universal’s history.

