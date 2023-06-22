Emilia Clarke, who made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Secret Invasion, was also offered the role of Anastasia Steele from Fifty Shades of Grey, which later on was done by Dakota Johnson. Clarke rose to fame after appearing on the popular HBO network’s show Game of Thrones, but the actress, who was not new to n*dity and s*x on-screen, respectfully declined the role in the Jamie Dornan-led film as she didn’t want to be ‘pigeonholed’. Scroll below to get the deets.

Clarke’s GOT and the Fifty Shades film franchise became a rage among the audience, and both series became cult favourites. The actress became famous for her role as Daenerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi, aka Mother of Dragons and many more such titles.

In 2015 while speaking to Marie Claire, Emilia Clarke opened up on giving a pass at the Fifty Shades of Grey role, and speaking of that, she said, “I really wanted to work with [Fifty Shades director] Sam Taylor-Johnson because she’s f*cking amazing.” She added, “But there is a huge amount of nudity in the film. I’ll never say, ‘I’m never doing n*dity’ because I’ve already done it, but I thought I might get stuck in a pigeonhole that I would have struggled to get out of.”

In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emilia Clarke said, “I did a minimal amount (of n*ked scenes), and I’m pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to [Fifty Shades], where the entire thing is about s*nsuality and s*x and being n*ked and all of that stuff, I was just like, ‘No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, ‘No, you can’t keep asking me this question.'”

The role then finally went to Dakota Johnson, and she and Jamie Dornan brought out some of the raciest moments in the history of cinema. Would you have preferred Emilia Clarke in the role of Anastasia Steele? Or Do you Think Dakota did a good job? Tell us in the comments!

