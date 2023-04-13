Dakota Johnson had raised the temperature quite high after she portrayed the character of Anastasia Steele from Fifty Shades of Grey, where she was paired with Jamie Dornan, who played Christian Grey’s role. Their on-screen chemistry was enough to make you feel hot, but what might make you feel hotter is how much Dakota was paid for the film franchise. Keep reading to get the scoop!

Well, Dakota had become one of the top-grossing actors of 2015 after the Fifty Shades Of Grey franchise became massively successful at the box office, as reported by Forbes.

Well, over the years, Dakota Johnson has surely created a niche for herself in her illustrious career. Even though she started with a bump in terms of salary, she rose to attain the position where she is now with her dedication and hard work. When she was offered Anastasia Steele’s role in Fifty Shades of Grey, the actress reportedly took home $250,000.

However, soon Fifty Shades became a sensation franchise, and Dakota Johnson was shot to fame for her performance in the first instalment of the movie series. After the first film, Dakota negotiated her salary and rose to a seven-figure amount which is more than a million dollars, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. According to Forbes, Fifty Shades garnered $570 million at the box office.

Dakota Johnson’s Lavish Abode Worth Millions

Dakota Johnson has a lavish house that she has purchased, reportedly costing $3.55 million.

Dakota Johnson’s Endorsements

The Persuasion actress doesn’t believe in social media sponsorship. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t endorse brands. She likes to work with luxury brands on print and TV campaigns like Gucci’s advertisement on TV.

Dakota’s Production House

Dakota owns a production house called TeaTime Pictures, and they are recently working on a novel, The End of Getting Lost, that turned into a movie with Margaret Qualley starring Paul Mescal in collaboration with Amazon.

For those who don’t know, Dakota Johnson has a net worth of $14 million. Well, what are your thoughts about Dakota’s salary for Fifty Shades of Grey? Let us know in the comments below.

