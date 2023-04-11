Dakota Johnson, who became an overnight sensation after her performance in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, is a versatile actress. Apart from her acting skills, her beauty, grace and fashion skills are also admired by millions and millions of her fans. However, over the years, we have seen a transformation in Dakota’s look and, to be precise, her teeth transformation. Yes, that’s right. Keep scrolling to read more.

Dakota had a gap between her two front teeth which got closed in 2019, and since then, she is not happy with the transformation and is trying to restore how it was earlier.

In an interview with InStyle magazine, the Persuasion actress talked about how irritated she is with the transformation. Dakota Johnson shared, “The whole thing was a nightmare for me, honestly. I was so upset because I’ve had the gap my whole life. But when I had a retainer on the back of my teeth taken off, it closed by itself.”

Going further in the conversation, Dakota Johnson mentioned how her teeth transformation had created a stir in the media and was highly publicized. She shared that the media started to cover her teeth story being her signature feature and mentioned that it “was so shocking to me because of the actual global news that we should be talking about.”

“But, anyway, now I have a retainer, and I’m trying to get my gap back,” Dakota had added.

When she appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Dakota Johnson had explained how she had a retainer glued back on her teeth since she was 13 years old. But then she developed neck problems, and her orthodontist recommended removing the retainer. Once it was removed, the tooth gap closed by itself. Talking about her current situation, the actress had sarcastically joked about it and said, “I have to deal with a whole new world of problems — getting food stuck in my tooth. Because before it would just slide right through.”

Haha! She knows how to crack a joke even about a serious situation. What are your thoughts about Dakota Johnson’s teeth transformation? Let us know!

