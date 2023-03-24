There’s a strong reason why poets and lyricists often say that one needs to confess their love whenever one can and not wait for the ‘right time.’ The moment might pass sooner than they know and never return. Something similar happened with Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon. The actress once revealed that she had a crush on the popular host, but he showed no interest in her. The incident got more embarrassing as Nicole spilled the tea. Scroll on to learn more.

Jimmy is one of the most popular TV show hosts in Hollywood. His rapport with all his celebrity guests is fantastic, and they all love him. Nicole recalled the time on his show when she met him for the first time, and it was super awkward.

Nicole Kidman arrived as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in 2015. The actress talked about the first time she met the host and her first impression of him. Their mutual friend, Nick, had asked Nicole to visit Jimmy’s apartment. She was single at the time and thought of giving it a shot. While talking about the instance, Kidman had said, “So Rick, our mutual friend, says ‘Oh Jimmy wants to meet you and you can go over to his apartment.’ And I’m single and I’m like ‘okay, yeah cool!'” An Instagram page called Craghas_Drahar07 shared this golden throwback video on its handle.

Take a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craghas Drahar (@craghas_drahar07)

Nicole Kidman continued the story and said, “So I go over though, and you were there in a baseball cap and like…nothing! You put a video game on or something, and I’m like…’ This is so bad!'” Jimmy Fallon was clearly mortified and stunned during the entire narration. The actress added, “You did not talk at all. And after about an hour and a half, I thought, ‘He has no interest. This is so embarrassing. And then I was like…’ Maybe he’s gay.'”

The hilarious story sent the netizens into a frenzy. Here’s what they commented –

A user said, “He was probably super intimidated by her.”

Another wrote, “Pete Davidson before Pete😉😂”

One netizen wrote, “I’d go home and cry in the shower every night if I fumbled this hard.”

The official YouTube page of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon also shared the clip from the actual episode. Here’s how the netizens reacted:

A user wrote, “We can all agree that Rick was the worst wingman ever.”

Another commented, “Whenever I feel bad about my past choices I come here and laugh at Jimmy”

One user said, “Watching Jimmy’s soul leave his body when Nicole said she liked him never gets old…even after all this time.”

Well, this video of Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon is surely never getting old.

