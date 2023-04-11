Henry Cavill is one of the most desired men on the planet, as he has a massive fan following. Thanks to the role of Superman, he became more famous and became one of the most favourite superhero actors in the fandom. Upon his exit as Superman, the rumours were high that the actor was in the running to play James Bond for the Bond franchise. While there was no confirmation about the same, he once revealed that he brought a Limited Edition ‘007’ Aston Martin that cost around $295,000.

The rumours were high that Henry Cavill would take on the mantle of 007 as he was in talks to join the Bond franchise. However, the actor once recalled how he brought an Aston Martin after receiving his first big movie payout after Man of Steel.

During a conversation on The Graham Norton Show, Henry Cavill was present with the cast of Mission Impossible for the promotion of their movie. On recalling what everyone did with their first big paycheck, Henry Cavill recalled an incident where he visited a top-end Jersey garage with his father to treat himself. He initially had his eyes on an Audi R8 supercar, but his father was browsing in the ‘really expensive’ part of the showroom.

At first, Henry Cavill’s father didn’t believe he would get that car. Still, it was too much for the Superman actor’s ego as he walked away with a limited edition Aston Martin DBS Superleggera OHMSS Edition worth $295,000. Interestingly, the car was seen on the big screen in a James Bond film – Casino Royale and only fifty such cars were made.

Henry Cavill told ShortList magazine that he brought the Aston Martin after the success of Man of Steel. “I treated myself, eventually, after a few years of decent pay packages. I got a very snazzy car. An Aston Martin DBS” said the Superman actor.

