HBO’s fantasy drama series Game of Thrones amassed millions of fans when it aired between April 2011 and May 2019. During this period, the show got some die-hard fans who were significantly affected by everything that happened on the show – the deaths, weddings, s*x, n*dity, betrayal and all. In fact, they even developed a hate for characters like’Melisandre’ Carice Van Houten, ‘Cersei Lannister’ Lena Headey, ‘Joffrey’ Jack Gleeson and more.

In a past conversation, Carice opened up about the hate she received when her character burned Shireen Baratheon (Kerry Ingram) alive as a sacrifice to the Lord of Light in order to make Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane)sit on the Iron Throne. She also spoke about the hypocritical drama surrounding the show’s n*dity.

During a past interaction with the Telegraph – via wikiofthrones, Carice Van Houten revealed receiving death threats from fans for her role as Melisandre in Game Of Thrones. She said, “There are people who take it a little bit too seriously.” However, she added that those same fans were sending her marriage proposals after she resurrected Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in season 6.

In the same conversation, Carice Van Houten also spoke about the n*dity on Game Of Thrones, especially her own n*de scenes. She said, “In Melisandre’s case, I think I can justify it because she uses s*xuality as a weapon… she’s trying to manipulate. I find it hypocritical that we can show people with their heads blown off, then there’s one n*pple and viewers get upset.”

The GoT alum continued, “That’s the thing that I struggle with… you don’t have s*x with a bra on. I just want to normalise it. I would struggle more with my own vanity at this point to undress because I feel way less secure about my body, especially after giving birth and having turned 40.”

