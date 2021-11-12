Lena Headey is very well known around the globe thanks to her portrayal of Cersei Lannister in the HBO period drama Game Of Thrones. While the actress was much loved (and hated) for giving the role more than 100%, did you know that she was bullied when she was a kid? Well, let us tell you it’s the truth and unfortunately, it didn’t stop there.

Advertisement

Born in Bermuda, Headey travelled places with her parents thereafter. While she moved to Somerset, in southwest England, at age 5 – her family moved to blue-collar Yorkshire in northern England around the time she was 11. While there, her mother got Lena to take elocution lessons to learn “to speak like a lady.” Unfortunately, this newly cultivated upper-class diction seemed to get her in trouble.

Advertisement

In a 2010 conversation with Men’s Health, Lena Headey recalled how she was bullied in Yorkshire – where being unique was unacceptable. While recalling one such incident, the Game Of Thrones actress said, “I remember asking this boy where the playing field was, and he was like, ‘Where are you from?’ Then he literally smashed me on the head with his cricket bat because I was different.” Contemplating the situation, the Queen of Westeros added, “or maybe he just wanted to kiss me.”

In the same conversation, Lena Headey added that the bullying didn’t stop in childhood. Adding that she had to deal with the same situations even when she was an established actress, the Game Of Thrones fame recalled one such incident. Talking about the time she went back home after establishing herself as a successful TV actress in the early 90s (Headey was cast in The Jungle Book), she said, “I was having a drink with my mates, and one girl (who we always had trouble with) said, ‘Oh, you think you’re so f***ing good coming back here, don’t ya?’,” she admitted to the men’s magazine. “Then she punched me in the eye, and I showed up on my first day of a Disney film with a real shiner.”

Well, seems like being a face across the globe is still not enough to keep bullies away.

For more such news, updates and trivia about your favourite stars, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Reminded Kit Harington Of Having S*x In S06 & Asked “Did You Remember They Filmed That?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube