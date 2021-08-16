Advertisement

Game of Thrones has a lot of n*de scenes that must be extremely hard to shoot. It takes a lot of courage to be completely naked while you know that thousands of people will watch it. Recently, Lena Headey and Hannah Waddingham talked about their time on the show.

While discussing the series and about their role as Cersei Lannister (Headey) and “Shame Nun” Septa Unella (Waddingham, the co-stars also opened about one traumatic scene that they had to go through.

Advertisement

Lena Headey and Hannah Waddingham appeared on a video chat for Entertainment Weekly, where Waddingham recalled meeting Headey on the first day on the set of Game of Thrones. The actresses talked about their first scene together where they shot ‘Shame Nun’ parade a naked Cersei through the crowded streets of King’s Landing while chanting “Shame!”

While talking with Lena Headey about Game of Thrones, Hannah Waddingham said, “My first day ever on ‘Thrones’ was standing at the top of those stairs. My daughter had popped out maybe nine weeks previously, so I didn’t even know what my name was that day.” “And I said to you, ‘Oh, my God, this is so epic.’ … ‘Oh, my God, do you ever get used to this?’ And you were so cool about it all. And I thought, I want to be like her when I grow up.”

Adding on to the conversation, Headey said, “I think I was probably terrified about being semi-naked for two days in front of 6,000 people.” To this, Waddingham hilariously said, “A lot of people probably had the horn, as well, looking at you!”

Lena Headey and Hannah Waddingham then went on discussing other harrowing scenes from the show. The two mention the ‘wineboarding’ scene from the 10th episode of Game of Thrones season 6. Hannah said that they both found the filming of that scene “quite traumatic” at the time.

Must Read: Jason Momoa Won’t Let His Kids Watch Game Of Thrones Despite It Being A Fantastic Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube