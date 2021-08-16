Advertisement

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston is well known for her role as Rachel Green in American sitcom Friends. She has appeared in several films since then. However, more often than not she made headlines for her relationship with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

The 52-year-old actress is also known for speaking her mind. Back in 2016, the actress appeared on comedian Ellen DeGeneres’ chat show where she made a shocking revelation about her personal life. It was the detail about her life that we bet no one had an idea of.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jennifer Aniston played Never Have I Ever with the host. The comedian asked the actress, “Have you ever joined the Mile High Club?” To which, Jen raised the “I Have” board which also resulted in a collective cheer. Her revelation also raised a few eyebrows.

It didn’t end there, Ellen further asked “Never have I ever… with the pilot?” Aniston then replied, “Oh God…” and reluctantly raised her ‘I have’ once again. The host was shocked to hear this as she further prodded, “And the co-pilot?….. and the flight attendant?” The Bounty Hunter actress continued to hang up the ‘I Have Card’ in the air.

For the unversed, the term mile-high club (or MHC) is a slang term applied collectively to individuals who have had sexual intercourse while on board a flying aircraft. Jennifer Aniston’s shocking confession made a lot of headlines at that time. So much that the actress had to clarify her revelation.

During the premiere of the Office Christmas Party in Los Angeles, Friends Alumni shared with E! News, “First of all, that’s not much of anybody’s business and you know that was all a goof right? I felt right after that all happened, I didn’t know what she was going to ask me. I’m blowing your whole cover, Ellen.”

She also added, “But she literally just said, ‘Just say yes no matter what. You have to say yes’ and now all this stuff is coming out.”

Sounds too juicy to be true, Isn’t it?

