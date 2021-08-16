Advertisement

If you have watched Avengers: Endgame, then you must have seen the sleek mobile of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. The four-door coupe all-electric Audi — the E-Tron GT, driven by Robert Downey Jr.’s character has caught the attention of several automobile enthusiasts and Marvel fans.

There is good news for those who would love to see that car on the road someday. As per the reports, the Avengers: Endgame car has hit the market.

Advertisement

Marvel fans and car enthusiasts now have a chance to drive the same car as Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark did. The car will be available in two guises — an e-tron GT and the sportier RS e-tron GT —and will be a part of Audi’s push to electrify the brand’s lineup by 2025.

As per the reports, both models of Robert Downey Jr’s aka Tony Stark’s car will feature a 93 kWh battery and the ability to fast-charge to 80 per cent in 23 minutes. The RS model produces around 637 horsepower, while the standard GT produces 522 horsepower.

The GT model will also include nice touches like a leather-free interior option and a carbon fibre roof on the RS. It’s an incredibly refined and entertaining sports sedan that just happens to be electric,” a reporter told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Tony Stark car is now available. The Audi e-tron GT starts from $99,900 while RS e-tron GT starts from $139,900.

Must Read: Bridgerton Fame Phoebe Dynevor Ends Her Romance With Pete Davidson After 5 Months & We Hope Simon Basset Reads This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube