Robert Downey Jr for his connections with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in the headlines throughout the last week. Thanks to his alleged Instagram doings where fans found out his official handle had unfollowed all the Marvel co-stars including Tom Holland and Gwyneth Paltrow. But while the speculations of him trying to cut ties with the studio exist, a parallel universe is also talking about his comeback to the world of superhumans.

If you have been in sync with everything that is happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you know not once or twice but a gazillion times Robert Downey Jr’s comeback as Tony Stark is already discussed. But while nothing about them came out to be true as of now, the latest has another possible way he will be re-entering the universe now. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

We all know Ironheart starring Dominique Thorne as fan favourite Riri Williams is already in the making. We also know that she is a genius who creates an advanced high tech suit inspired by Stark Industries’ creation. In that case, Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark aka Iron Man is bound to have a metaphorical presence in the show. Now if the gossip on We Got This Covered is to go by, Robert is all set to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a cameo in the show.

The report claims that Robert Downey Jr will be the voice for Riri’s AI in Ironheart. But what is a thing to worry now is the actor’s remuneration. There is no confirmation or hint from the Marvel studio or Tony Stark fame, but the portal says it comes from a trusted intel. Only time can tell if that is true or just another addition to dud speculations.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr in the past has already denied coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As per the same portal, he had said, “I had an incredible ten-year run that was creatively satisfying. I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have. I now have tons more ambition to do things I haven’t done before. Evolving is key, the worst thing you can do is get in your own way. Just in the matter of me wanting to be a fit father, husband, and citizen, it’d be irresponsible of me to not keep my eye ahead so I can prepare my mind for what’s to come and the transition.”

