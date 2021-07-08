Mia Khalifa is currently giving us major vacation goals through her Instagram account. The former porn star shared a super hot picture of herself in a sheer bodycon dress and we are drooling over her perfect summer body. Scroll down to see the picture.

Mia enjoys a crazy fan following on social media with over 24 million followers on Instagram.

The former pornstar shared a picture on her Instagram with a caption that read, “If you think I went anywhere in this other than right back inside 😭 @kathryngosik put me in @omweekend that I styled with my own @rickowensonline boots a whole size too big for me 🥲 they were the last pair 🥲”.

Take a look at Mia Khalifa’s picture here:

Mia Khalifa is totally justifying her Instagram bio here – Brown girl with glasses, hell yeah!

Mia paired her bodycon dress with a pair of sunglasses and red-coloured boots. As soon as the beauty shared the picture, fans started reacting to it. The comment section of the picture is flooded with heart and fire emojis!

Meanwhile, back in February this year, Mia came forward in support of farmers’ protest and tweeted, “What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest”.

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Sharing yet another tweet of a Sikh man protesting, Mia Khalifa captioned it, “Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest”.

“Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/moONj03tN0 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Netizens are hailing Rihanna for her gesture. The 32-year-old Barbadian singer took to her Twitter account and tweeted, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”.

What are your thoughts on Mia Khalifa’s sheer bodycon dress picture? Tell us in the comments below.

