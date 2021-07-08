



Halsey is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Alev Aydin. The singer has shared a powerful picture on her Instagram announcing her new album – Game of Thrones style. The Without Me singer bares her breast to eradicate the stigma around breastfeeding with a powerful caption. Scroll down to read the details below.

In the picture, a baby is sitting on her lap as she’s holding him.

Halsey took to Instagram to announce her new album with a powerful caption that read –

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.

This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!

My fourth album, out August 27, 2021”

That’s a beautiful caption with a bold picture, Halsey! Way to go.

Meanwhile, the singer keeps sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram to keep her 25 million family entertained.

What are your thoughts on Halsey’s album announcement? Tell us in the comments below.

