We are exactly a day away from the official release of Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson. Not to forget, the film is an outcome of the love fans showered on the character and the demand for a standalone film for her. But while we wait for the big screen to be taken over by the backstory of the Avenger, we cannot ignore the fact that this is probably the last time Scarlett will be playing Natasha Romanoff in a Marvel movie.

For the unversed, Johansson stepped in as Black Widow a decade ago with Iron Man 2. She was a S.H.I.E.L.D agent left to keep an eye on Tony Stark. She soon became part of the main Avengers and a character zillion loved across the globe. The love made the studio make a spin-off with just Natasha and her past. Scarlett now says she has no plans to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Screenrant, Scarlett Johansson spoke about the mystery behind Black Widow being her last time playing Natasha Romanoff. She said, “I never feel like my work is done. Is I still think of new ways I could try lines from movies I shot 10 years ago. I really am happy with the work I accomplished in my last decade-plus at Marvel. I feel like I’m going out on a high note with a movie I’m incredibly proud of. I feel like my work with Natasha is complete, if that is such a thing.”

Scarlett added, “I’ve explored many facets of her person, and feel that her choice to sacrifice her life for her best friends was one that she made actively and with resolve.”

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago Scarlett Johansson critically confirmed parting ways from Marvel post Black Widow. She said, “Honestly, I feel like it’s always, it feels great to leave a party when it’s still raging and I think that this film [Black Widow] feels very much like it’s alive and fresh and powerful and I feel really pleased with it.” She added, “I feel really happy with the work that we’ve done for this decade of time and, you know, it’s bittersweet to say, ‘Goodbye,’ but if you love something, you need to set it free!” reports Comicbook.

Black Widow hits shores on July 9, tomorrow.

