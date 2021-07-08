Robert Downey Jr has shared heartbreaking news about his father and renowned cinematic figure, Robert Downey Sr’s death. He died on Wednesday (7th July) in New York. He was 85 years old.

Robert Downey Sr was well known for his work on anti-establishment satires like Putney Swope. His movies had countercultural agenda and gave many cults during the 1960s. Known for making films that were miles away from the mainstream, Downey Sr made his place as an actor, producer, writer, director and cinematographer.

Robert Downey Sr was a sufferer of Parkinson’s disease for several years. Sharing the news about the father’s demise, Robert Downey Jr wrote, “RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout..According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Jeremy Jenner, Vin Diesel and others paid condolences on the post.

May his soul rest in peace!

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr recently made news for unfollowing every Marvel co-star on Instagram. It was speculated that all isn’t well between him and the Marvel studio. But yesterday, as we reported, it was learned that the technical team of the actor goof up a big-time with his Instagram account. Thus, making it clear that there’s no cold war between the studio and the Iron Man actor.

