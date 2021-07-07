Mac Miller’s untimely death came as a shock to all his fans and friends back in 2018. His ex-girlfriend and singer Ariana Grande was shocked to her core and expressed grief over the same. Around Thanksgiving in November, the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer finally expressed her feelings over Miller’s death and got trolled on social media.

Advertisement

Well, trolls have their own way of benefitting on anything and everything, especially when it comes to celebrities.

Advertisement

Ariana Grande shared a picture with ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on Thanksgiving and the two were snuggling in the picture. The singer shared it with a heartfelt caption that read, “You’re v missed.”

Netizens were quick to react and a user shared an article with a caption that accused her of ‘milking’ on her ex-boyfriend’s death. Replying to the troll, Ariana gave a savage reply and wrote, “I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i’m sending you peace and love.”

i pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i’m sending you peace and love. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

Ariana continued and revealed that she is getting continuous hate and tweeted, “Some of the shit i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick,” followed by a tweet that read, “Like f*ck.”

some of the shit i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

like fuck — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

Talking about her feelings, Ariana Grande wrote, “Everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period.”

Ariana has time and again remembered Mac Miller and also mentioned him in her song ‘Thank U, Next’.

What are your thoughts on Ariana Grande schooling a troll? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Friends: Monkey Trainer Lashes Out At David Schwimmer For Complaining About Marcel, Calls Him ‘Despicable’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube