NBC’s Friends has a special place in our hearts, as do all its characters – primary and supporting ones. One of the side characters that we all love happens not to be human but an animal – Marcel the monkey. Marcel first appeared as David Schwimmer, aka Ross Geller’s pet, in season 1 – The One With The Monkey.

Advertisement

During the Friends reunion episode, Ross complaint about working with the capuchins. And now, Mike Morris – the animal handler, has lashed out against the actor for being bitter towards the animals – (for those who do not know, two capuchin monkeys starred as Marcel – Katie and Monkey). He even went as far as calling Schwimmer’ despicable.’ Read all he said below.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Sun, Mike Morris called out Friends‘ David with regards to the comments he made about Marcel during HBO Max’s Friends reunion special. Talking about Ross’ behaviour with the primates, he said, “I did about five episodes and the first couple episodes, David Schwimmer was pretty good with the monkeys. After that, he seemed to get a little bitter about them being there.”

He continued, “I think David Schwimmer probably had a little trouble with the monkey, and it’s just my opinion. The first couple of episodes he was pretty friendly with the monkey, and after that, the monkey was getting a lot of laughs. Either it was throwing him off or [he was] getting a little jealous, I don’t know. One of those two things.”

Mike Morris even went on to say that the monkeys had no issues getting along with the other Friends – namely Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. He said, “We had to rehearse with the monkey by herself and then [Schwimmer] would come in and things wouldn’t be the same, so it made it harder.” He continued, “It got to the point where he just really resented the monkey being there — he obviously had a problem with her and he’s still talking about it now.”

Calling David Schwimmer’ despicable,’ the animal handler said, “The other capuchin who played Marcel was called Monkey and passed away recently from cancer, so Schwimmer was talking ill of the dead when he made those comments [in the reunion]. I find it despicable for him to still be speaking ill of her.”

For the unversed, during the Friends reunion special, Friends Schwimmer recalled his experience working with the animal. He said, “I love animals. I love primates. I have nothing against animals, I’m an animal lover. However, here was my problem. The monkey — obviously, it was trained and it had to hit its mark and do its thing right at the perfect time— but what inevitably began to happen was we would all have choreographed bits kind of timed out, and it would get messed up because the monkey didn’t do its job right. So, we’d have to reset, we’d have to go again because the monkey didn’t get it right.”

What do you think of Mike Morris’ lashing out on Friends’ David Schwimmer? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Robert Pattinson Wants The Batman Sequel To Be More Darker? Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube