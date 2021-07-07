Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is one of the most anticipated films of the year. While the Matt Reeves directorial’s trailer, that released earlier, has set the tone for the dark universe that we are all set to get into. So while we wait for the film to hit the big screens in 2022, the team has begun work on the sequel and not just that, Robert already has plans for it.

For the unversed, Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson from the very beginning were very clear that their Cape Crusader is set in their corner of the DC Universe. The film will not be brushing with any other timelines as of yet. In that case, the team has the liberty to take creative decisions, and now they want The Batman 2 to be darker. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Robert Pattinson has been taking a lot of creative decisions reportedly, and has ideas for The Batman 2 already. The actor who has already given us a glimpse of the dark universe that we are set to see is planning to broaden the horizon in the sequel. He wants his version of the Cape Crusader to be darker than the first one that is yet to release. Earlier this week we also saw reports saying that the actor has also directed the writers to not have any comic point in the complete movie.

If you have seen the first trailer of The Batman, we have seen a brutal murder, a masked serial killer (Paul Dano’s Riddler) and the Caped Crusader beating one street kid. So if the latest update of the sequel going darker is to be believed, the goriness will be multiplied more than the Christopher Nolan universe.

