Britney Spears’ conservatorship is no more a discussion limited to the west, but a conversation across the globe now. The pop sensation has been living under guardianship for years now, and she recently spoke about it openly in a remote testimony for the first time. Now in a shocking turn of events following the resignation of her manager, Larry Rudolph, her longtime court-appointed counsel Samuel D. Ingham III will be resigning from her conservatorship, according to documents filed Tuesday.

For the unversed, Britney Spears conservatorship has been in the news for months now. The latest court hearings have now been discussed all over the globe. But as per the latest report, her counsel Ingham is upset with the pop sensation’s testimony that he gave remotely last month and has resigned. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the report in The Hollywood Reporter, Samuel D. Ingham III was upset with Britney Spears as in her testimony, she ended up saying that she desires to be free of the abusive legal arrangement. Samuel has been Spears’ legal counsel for 13 years. As per the same report, Ingham has resigned already and that he had even given options to the singer to request to end the conservatorship. But contradictory to that, Britney in her testimony said that she had no idea that she could file for the conservatorship to end.

In the 24 minutes long testimony from Britney Spears, an excerpt read, “I want changes, and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated, again, if I want to end the conservatorship. Ma’am, I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end it. I’m sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn’t know that. But honestly, but I don’t think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I’ve done more than enough. I don’t feel like I should even be in room with anyone to offend me by trying to question my capacity of intelligence, whether I need to be in this stupid conservatorship or not. I’ve done more than enough.”

