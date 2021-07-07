Scarlett Johansson is accomplishing feats in her personal life as she is in her professional one. As per the latest media reports, the Black Widow star is expecting a second kid, her first with hubby SNL funnyman Colin Jost. Read on to know all that the sources have to say about this family becoming bigger.

The Avengers star’s pregnancy rumours first sparked in June owing to her skipping out on several promotional events for her upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The actress, who plays the titular character and is also an executive producer, has kept a low profile and was even absent from the film’s screening in Hamptons on Friday.

As reported by Page Six, several sources confirmed that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are indeed expecting their first child. While one source revealed, “Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled,” another insider added, “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.”

Talking about Scarlett Johansson’s absence from promotional events for Marvel and Disney’s Balck Widow, a source added, “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer.”

But while she hasn’t been present physically, she has done a little virtual promotion for her first stand-alone film. Appearing via Zoom calls, the Black Widow star recently featured on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon but was conspicuously shot only from the shoulders up.

As per these reports, Scarlett Johansson will be welcoming her second kid soon. The actress already shared a daughter, 6-year-old Rose, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. As for Johansson and Colin Jost, the couple started dating in 2017 before tying the know quietly in October 2020. The two had met for the first time on the set of SNL in 2006.

Congrats Scarlett and Colin, on this new chapter in your life.

