We recently reported that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had a dreamy, intimate wedding, and fans are jumping with joy. The couple finally tied the knot after almost six years of dating. Although there was no official announcement till yesterday, only reports. Today the pictures of the two from the wedding are breaking the internet. Everything about the pictures looks perfect and happy, but one thing that steals the limelight is Gwen’s gown or, rather, dress.

We are sure that currently, millions of girls must be crushing hard on that gorgeous and punk wedding dress. We know you want to get all the details about it. Well, worry not and just sit back, relax and keep scrolling further.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Gwen Stefani’s wedding dress was designed by Vera Wang. The tube neck dress was white coloured silk georgette, and hand tumbled tulle bottom one. The plunging neckline added the oomph factor to the dress, which we think every bride needs a little. We are sure that Blake Shelton must have gone speechless after looking at his to-be bride. Check out the picture of her gown below:

Look at that swag this diva carries. Gwen Stefani captioned the picture as, “you need a party dress when u get to marry.” Well, we absolutely agree with that thought. Your wedding day should be more of a party day as it is one of the happiest and most special days of your life, isn’t girls? The singer completed her look with peep-toed white stiletto boots, and we just cannot stop looking at her pictures.

The other picture from the wedding that instantly became our favourite was this one.

Look at the dreamy moment captured so beautifully. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look so lost in love, and the ambience plays the perfect role. We are really happy for the couple and wish them all the best for entering this new phase in life.

