We are just a few days away from Black Widow’s official release. The anticipation is at its peak, and the early reviews that rolled out and hailed the film have only added to the intrigue. But just as they say, one film cannot impress all of us, and turns out True Detective Season 3 starring Stephen Dorff is one of the minority. He has not liked the film at all and even compared it to garbage and bad video game.

If you are unaware, Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson is a result of demand from fans for Natasha Romanoff to have a stand-alone movie. The character initially entered the MCU as a S.H.I.E.L.D agent to keep an eye on Iron Man, but soon became a part of the main Avengers. Fans felt she deserved a spin-off and so did the studio who decided to give her one after a decade of having Johansson play the character. But the early screening of the final product has left Stephen upset.

As per We Got This Covered, talking about the current cinematic trend, Stephen Dorff said, “I still hunt out the good shit because I don’t want to be in Black Widow.” He did not stop there, Dorff went on to call it garbage and even said he is embarrassed for the team and Scarlett Johansson.

“It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett [Johansson]. I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead,” Stephen Dorff said.

Emphasizing on Black Widow, he went on to say that Hollywood is always too safe in his opinion. He said, “When I’ve needed money, sure, I’ve done a couple of weeks on a movie that I didn’t wanna do. See, I like money too, because I like to buy things and I like art and real estate.”

What are your thought on Stephen Dorff’s review of Black Widow? Let us know in the comments section below.

