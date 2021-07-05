Actress Florence Pugh has credited her fight sequence in “Black Widow” in helping her to know Hollywood star, Scarlett Johansson. Pugh portrays Yelena Belova in “Black Widow”, and said that the upcoming movie is full of action.

Advertisement

The actress also revealed that it didn’t take long for her and Scarlett to get to know each other as they were forced to start getting physical with one another, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

Florence Pugh said, “Within two days of knowing Scarlett, I was ramming her into a door frame or kitchen counter. It was the best way to get to know someone pretty quick — just fight them for a week.”

Florence Pugh further told TV and Satellite Week magazine, “I’m probably biased but I think there are some of the best fights we’ve had in the MCU. I’ve had all this time to build this physical vocabulary, and I’m finally able to use it all in this film. It was striking how many stuntwomen we had on set.”

The Black Widow actress added, “The power of all these women in one room together was something I’d never experienced before.”

Florence Pugh said that it was an amazing feeling to be surrounded by “all these bada** women and get down and dirty with them.”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Backstory Behind Her Best-Selling ‘This Smells Like My Vag*na’ Is A Must Read For Everyone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube