When Gwyneth Paltrow’s home brand launched a candle named ‘This Smells Like My Vag*na,’ it took the internet by storm. The candle went out of stock within minutes. Yes, that’s one of the perks of being an international celebrity. But do y’all the backstory behind this candle? Well, the Iron Man actress once narrated this funny story to Jimmy Kimmel. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

It doesn’t literally smell like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vag*na, the candle has notes of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette.

She told Jimmy Kimmel, “It started as a funny joke” and added, “So Douglas Little, who is the owner of Heretic Perfume, we’re very close friends and we’ve worked together a lot. He does all of our fragrances for us, and one day we were smelling different fragrances and I was joking around and I smelled something and I said…” as Gwyneth Paltrow gestured towards the name of the candle. Haha!

Gwyneth Paltrow further added, “What a punk rock feminist statement to have that on your table. And then he made it. I thought he just made me one, as a joke, but then the next thing I knew, it was on my website.”

“So they didn’t do any testing or anything like that?” Jimmy Kimmel joked. “Because it smells nice. It smells a little bit masculine actually. Kinda woody, I don’t know.”

Gwyneth Paltrow then adds, “Well, it’s not really supposed to smell like a vag*na. You know, I think a lot of women have grown up with a certain degree of shame or embarrassment around this part. So we’re kind of like, ‘Yo!’”

Watch the full conversation here:

That’s a fun chat between Gwyneth Paltrow and Jimmy Kimmel. What are your thoughts on her candle? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr Before Iron Man Has Rejected Films Like Wild Things For Substance Abuse, Basic Instinct 2 & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube