Harry Potter is one of the biggest franchises that we have witnessed in our lives. Who knew JK Rowling’s imagination could make her a billionaire. Actress Jessie Cave who played the role of Lavender Brown has now opened up on her ‘horrible experience’ of shooting the last two parts of the film. Scroll down to read more.

Jessie first appeared in the sixth Harry Potter film as Lavender and later, her character got killed by werewolf Fenrir Greyback during the Battle of Hogwarts in the franchise and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Talking to The Independent, Jessie Cave opened up on her experience of shooting for the HP franchise and said, “I gained a lot of weight after doing Harry Potter, just because I wasn’t starving myself. And I was growing up and that’s just what happens.”

Elaborating her ‘really uncomfortable experience’ on the ‘Deathly Hallows’ part, the actress said, “I was treated like a different species. It was horrible. It was probably more me and my insecurity, knowing that I wasn’t fitting into the same size jeans, but it wasn’t a time where actresses were any bigger than a size eight. And in the previous film, I had been, and now I was a size 12. So that was horrible. It was a really uncomfortable experience.”

Meanwhile, Jessie Cave is currently promoting her debut novel, Sunset. Thanking her weight gain as it led her to choose a different career option, the actress said, “If I’d stayed thin – unnaturally thin, unhappily thin – I would have probably got more acting roles, and then I wouldn’t have started writing. And then I don’t know who I would be now because writing is who I am. I’m almost grateful that I gained all that weight.”

What are your thoughts on Jessie Cave’s weight gain experience? Tell us in the comments below.

