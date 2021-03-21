Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint, who is known for his role of Ronald Weasley in the series, has spoken up against author JK Rowling’s comment on transgender people.

Advertisement

Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books on which the film series is based, was criticised when she tweeted against transgender people. She used the phrase “people who menstruate” rather than “women”.

Advertisement

In an interview with Esquire, Rupert Grint said: “I am hugely grateful (for) everything that she’s done. I think that she’s extremely talented, and I mean, clearly, her works are genius. But yeah, I think also you can have huge respect for someone and still disagree with things like that.”

“Sometimes silence is even louder. I felt like I had to because I think it was important to. I mean, I don’t want to talk about all that…Generally, I’m not an authority on the subject. Just out of kindness, and just respecting people. I think it’s a valuable group that I think needs standing up for,” Rupert Grint added in the interview, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Previously, Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, said to the Trevor Project, “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Emma Watson, who starred as Hermione Granger, tweeted: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.

“I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

Must Read: Zack Snyder Regrets Not Giving Ray Fisher’s Cyborg A Standalone Movie Before Justice League: “Well, The Truth Is I Just Assumed…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube