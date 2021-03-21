Even for the ones who have been unaware all along, by now, all of them must be knowing who Amber Heard is. The actor is undoubtedly one of the most hated celebrities on the Internet. The same has led to the dicey nature of her Aquaman 2 casting. The latest reports have to say what Amber is feeling right now. And turns out the tug of war between her and the studios is probably still on.

Advertisement

Amber Heard is in the centre of a huge controversy, and she shares the spot with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Thanks to the defeat in the libel trial, that Johnny had slammed a tabloid for calling him a wife-beater. Later Depp has to say a final goodbye due to the defeat and controversy around him. His fans could not take it and lash out at Warner Bros for being partial as they did not force Heard to live Aquaman 2. Following it, a massive movement arose and it asked for Amber’s exit.

Advertisement

Initially, it looked like Warner Bros wasn’t taking it seriously but from the last few weeks, there were multiple rumours about the studio trying to get rid of Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. It was said that the studio is planning to cast a parallel female lead and may cut down Heard’s part if the situation asks for it. This had reportedly left Amber upset and she wasn’t on board with the idea of casting another actor.

Now as per We Got This Covered, Amber Heard is still upset with the studio and she has now started hating Warner Bros for pressurising her. “Heard hates people at WB for trying to pressure her [to] leave during the Depp trial,” said the tipster as per the same report.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard has been getting support too. Her Justice League director Zack Snyder also is backing the actor in the fight. It was said that he has requested the studio to not fire Heard. The filmmaker has gone on record expressing his pleasure working with the Mera fame and how he wishes to work again.

Must Read: Sebastian Stan On The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: “I Would Argue This Is Marvel’s Most Relevant Show Yet”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube