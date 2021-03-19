You must be living under a rock if you aren’t up-to-date with the developments in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case that began when the actor sued the British newspaper ‘The Sun’ for branding him a ‘wifebeater.’ While he lost the libel case last year, it is still making the news as his team is fighting tooth and nail to clear his image.

Due to a recent revelation at Thursday’s hearing, Depp’s team thinks the embattled star may finally get a courtroom win. As per reports, Heard allegedly failed to donate cash from their divorce settlement to charity. Read on to know the details.

As per a Page Six report, Amber Heard failed to make certain charity donations after her divorce from actor Johnny Depp. In 2017, Amber received $7 million as part of their divorce settlement, which she reportedly pledged to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. But on Wednesday, it came out in a court hearing that Heard never handed over the money to the charities.

Reacting to this news, sources close to Johnny Depp feel it may work in Johnny Depp’s advantage. A source close to Depp’s team told the portal, “The judge thought she was this wonderful human being standing up for mankind,” because of her supposed generosity, “but she was lying out of her ass [about the donations].”

As reported by the portal mentioned above, during the hearing in London on Thursday – to decide whether Johnny Depp can appeal – the actor’s lawyer called Amber Heard donating the money a “calculated and manipulative lie.” Opposing this, the lawyers for the Sun said that Heard didn’t lie. They stated that the Aquaman actress made “a number of payments already” and was just not done handing it over yet.

During the session, it was also revealed that Johnny Depp had sent a text to a friend post his and Amber Heard’s split. The text read, “No Way she’ll give a dime to anyone!!! Thank f*ck she’s gone!!! Makes me sick to think of how hard I tried to make it work … Now … Honestly, I wouldn’t touch that f*cking wh*re with a Hazmat suit on!!! What scum. I f*cing hate her!!!”

What do you think will be the next turn in the Depp-Heard case? Let us know in the comments.

