Sharon Stone, a Primetime Emmy Award & a Golden Globe Award winner, became a s*x symbol, all thanks to her portrayal of Catherine Tramell in the erotic thriller Basic Instinct (1992). But did you know she was tricked into doing the infamous cross-legged scene? Well, she has spoken about it.

In her upcoming memoir, the Academy Award nominee spoke up about being tricked into doing the scene sans her underwear, the first time she watched the final product and hoe she felt thereafter. Scroll down and read it all.

In an excerpt of her memoir obtained by Vanity Fair, Sharon Stone opens up the infamous cross-legged scene from Basic Instinct. She alleges that a member of the production told her to take them off under the pretence that her private area would not be visible on film. The actress said she was called to see the final finish of the movie “with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project.”

Talking further about it, Sharon Stone wrote, “That was how I saw my v*gina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, ‘We can’t see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.”

She further wrote, “Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I’m the one with the v*gina, in question, let me say: The other points of view are bulls–. … It was me and my parts up there.”

After viewing Basic Instinct, Sharon Stone said she slapped director Paul Verhoeven across the face before calling up her lawyer, Marty Singer. The singer reportedly informed Stone that the movie could not be made, according to the Screen Actors Guild. She said it was then that she learned that “It wasn’t legal to shoot up my dress in this fashion.”

Continuing further, Sharon wrote, “I let Paul know of the options Marty had laid out for me. Of course, he vehemently denied that I had any choices at all. I was just an actress, just a woman; what choices could I have?” She recalled, “But I did have choices. So I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film. Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it.”

Talking about the aftermaths, Sharon Stone said, “I can say that the role was by far the most stretching that I had ever done in terms of considering the dark side of myself.” She added, “It was terrifying. I had walked in my sleep three times during production, twice waking fully dressed in my car in my garage. I had hideous nightmares.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments. Also, for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

