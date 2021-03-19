American singer Gwen Stefani wants actress-TV host Ellen DeGeneres to be her Maid of Honour during her upcoming wedding with singer-songwriter Blake Shelton.

Advertisement

During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the 51-year-old rocker, in response to DeGeneres’ request of helping the singer, revealed that she wants the latter to be the Maid of Honour at her wedding ceremony.

Advertisement

“I was thinking about that a lot, and I was picturing like a mauve bridesmaid. Maybe Maid of Honour, you know? We can put some extensions in, and we can make it a full flower arrangement. All that stuff,” Gwen Stefani said on the show, reports People magazine.

Ellen DeGeneres, in return, replied that she’d be “happy” to be a part of the wedding. She said, “You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there. I don’t mind doing any of that for you, because you’re my friend and anything you ask, I will wear. I will put extensions in my hair. Anything at all. That’s how much I love you, Gwen.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced they were engaged in October last year. The took have been together for a long time (5 years) and are all set to tie the knot this year, if everything goes well.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dolly Parton Teams Up With Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams For A New Flavour

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube