Kate Hudson is raving about Kurt Russell, the man she has called ‘pa’ for most of her life, to mark his 70th birthday.

The movie star, who has been dating her mum, Goldie Hawn, for decades, hit the milestone on Wednesday (17 Mar 21) and the Almost Famous star took to social media to rave about Kurt.

Underneath a photo of young Kate, her brother Oliver and their half-siblings Boston and Wyatt with Hawn and Russell, the actress, whose biological dad is singer Bill Hudson, wrote: “I’m gonna gush cause I don’t often about this man but I figure since today he turns 70 I’m gonna let it out.

“I often wonder how different our life would have been if he never entered the picture (sic). How different I would be. Let me fill you in. He’s a pick up your bootstraps kinda dad. Don’t cry, shake it off you’re ok, kinda dad. Don’t let ’em push you around you got this, kinda dad. Don’t listen to the noise you’re doing great, kinda dad. Shake those hips like no ones watching, kinda dad (sic). Always get back on the horse, kinda dad. Never miss a show or game, kinda dad. Kids before anything, kinda dad. Work hard play hard, kinda dad. My girl can rule the world, kinda dad.”

Goldie also paid tribute to her longtime partner, adding: “Happy birthday baby! What a wild ride. No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love. You’re a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny! I can’t imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You’re the catch. And you’re all mine.” (KL/WNWC/LOT)

