Following the strict Information & Broadcasting guidelines for the streaming platform, major OTT platforms are now trying to playing it as safe as they can. Now many are wondering whether Amazon Prime Video will come up with Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav 2?

Ali Abbas Zafar’s political thriller web series on Amazon Prime Video landed in controversy owing to a controversial scene featuring Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, who, dressed as Lord Shiva, was seen mouthing lines about ‘azaadi’. A section of netizens demanded a ban on Tandav and accused the makers of the web series of hurting religious sentiments.

Now a report from SpotboyE reveals that OTT platforms are backing out from producing content related to politics and religion. An OTT content producer said to the publication, “None at all, good or bad. We are henceforth going to black out all references to politics and religion.”

Based on the report, Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav season 2 may not see the light of the day. The first season featured Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and other stars.

Ali Abbas Zafar also issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew of Tandav. His statement reads, “We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.”

“The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion, or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” read the statement.

