Saif Ali Khan is one of the versatile actors of Bollywood. He has been in the industry for nearly three decades and has delivered blockbuster films like Salam Namaste, Love Aaj Kal, Tanhaji, and many more. He made his acting debut with the 1992 film Parampara but did you know that he was supposed to make his debut with the 1992 film Bekhudi?

The film Bekhudi, directed by Rahul Rawail, marked Kajol’s debut at the age of seventeen. Originally, Saif was cast for the role of Rohit but after completing the first shooting schedule of the film, he was replaced by another debutante Kamal Sadanah.

As per Tribune India, the director felt that Saif Ali Khan was unprofessional and was immediately replaced by Kamal. However, the actor worked hard to carve a name for himself in the industry. Now a short clip from the film Bekhudi has surfaced on the internet, where Saif and Kajol are seen shooting for a dance sequence. The video clip showcases charming young Saif dancing on the set. Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Saif has now returned to his work after a paternity break. The actor became a father once again last month as Kareena Kapoor Khan and he were blessed with a baby boy. The two have not revealed the name of their baby no 2 and netizens are waiting with bated breath.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Om Raut’s film Adipurush which is being shot in Telugu and Hindi. As per reports, the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film will see Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as demon Ravana. Sunny Singh has been roped in to play the role of Laxmana in this epic historical film.

