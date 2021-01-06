Saif Ali Khan’s latest political thriller Tandav is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 15 worldwide. All nine episodes of the series will be released at once, which means fans can watch the series in one go.

Saif is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. Apart from Tandav, the actor looking forward to the release of multiple projects such as Bhoot Police, Adipurush, Bunty Aur Babli sequel with Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor has been getting good roles lately and has opened up about in the latest interview.

During a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he was in ‘ditch’, mentally and professionally. He said, “Honestly, I believe I have worked very hard. I was in a bit of a ditch, mentally and professionally. I managed to get out of that. It is like climbing a mountain. I feel like I am on base camp 1 and we have made progress but there is a long way to go. The ropes are set, the boots are tied, and we have got our sights on the hill and we are climbing. There is a really nice line-up. I am super excited Bhoot Police is finally, 80% complete and it’s a dream role for me. We really had a good time doing that.”

Saif added, “It is a nice place to be. It has not been particularly easy. The work has been fab, a lot of people have been super supportive and it’s nice. Because it is the only thing that has gotten me out of that feeling. Just by working hard and choosing the right scripts. People have also supported me by offering me those parts.”

Saif Ali Khan completed a schedule for Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor in Himachal Pradesh in the latter half of 2020. The film will also see Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in important roles. While his upcoming Amazon Web series Tandav features Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as his co-stars.

