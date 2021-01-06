Last night we saw Bollywood celebrities coming out together for a party for the first time in a long time. Deepika Padukone celebrated her 35th birthday last night and her friends from the fraternity including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Sidharth Anand attended the party.

While director Siddharth reached the venue, he started posing for the paps and amid all of this a photographer tells him ‘Pathan hit ho!’

Replying to the photographer, Siddharth Anand said, “Inshallah, thank you”. Well, well. It seems like the cat is finally out of the bag and the director indirectly confirmed the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. That’s some relief for fans, you see.

SRK will be breaking his sabbatical with YRF’s Pathan which reportedly stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Take a look at the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan fans, rejoice!

Meanwhile, King Khan has been spotted a few times shooting at YRF Studios in Andheri. Although there hasn’t been any official confirmation to the news, fans believe that the Chennai Express actor is finally breaking his sabbatical with Pathan.

Not just that, a few days ago reports of Salman Khan joining Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan were also doing the rounds. Now that’s going to be fun.

A while ago, after Salman, news of Hrithik Roshan joining the cast of Pathan also started doing the rounds on social media.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed, “Not just Salman, with Pathan, Aditya Chopra wants to unveil the entire special agent universe he’s trying to create. Siddharth Anand who directed WAR last year has also requested Hrithik Roshan to step in as Kabir for Pathan.”

The source continued, “If all goes well, we will see not only two but three Bollywood superstars together in Pathan and this will mark the first union in the entire universe. Going ahead, the three actors SRK, Salman and Hrithik will be seen making appearances in each other’s franchises and thereby culminating in a big finale as well. The idea is to create an Avengers set up with spies.”

We definitely can’t wait for the official announcement of Pathan and Shah Rukh Khan returning to the silver screen!

