Ali Abbas Zafar recently got married to the love of his life, Alicia in a private ceremony and his friends across the fraternity including Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh congratulated the couple. The director shared the pictures of his Nikaah on his official Instagram handle.

Ali has now revealed that Alicia is from France and it took him two years to convince her to get married to him.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that Alicia is a first-generation Iranian from France and said, “She is from France, so the visas were initially posing a problem. As soon as she got the visa, we went to Dehradun and got married at home. It was always planned this way.”

Talking about how he met her during a work trip to France, the director added, “She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work, and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed.”

Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar shared a picture on his Instagram where the director was seen holding hands with his wife and a breathtakingly beautiful sunset view in the background.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ali Abbas Zafar captioned it, “Bismillah”. Katrina Kaif, who is one of his closest friends reacted to his post and commented, “Congratulations to u both”. Ranveer Singh also commented on the picture and wrote, “Congratulations Bhai”.

Later, the Bharat director shared one more picture from his wedding where Alicia can be seen holding hands with his parents and Ali looking at them in an adorable way, laughing his heart out to it!

That’s one pretty picture, isn’t it?

Congratulations Ali Abbas Zafar and Alicia on the wedding!

