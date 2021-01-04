Ali Abbas Zafar who has directed films like Bharat, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai is now married and made the big announcement on his Instagram. Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh showered the couple with love on the post.

Ali shared a picture on his Instagram where the director was seen holding hands with his wife and a breathtakingly beautiful sunset view in the background.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ali Abbas Zafar captioned it, “Bismillah ❤️”. Katrina Kaif, who is one of his closest friends reacted to his post and commented, “Congratulations to u both”. Ranveer Singh also commented on the picture and wrote, “Congratulations Bhai”.

Congratulations, Ali on the wedding!

Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar is making his OTT directorial debut with Tandav which has a stellar cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.

Along with Ali, Tandav also marks the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia and Kritika Kamra and presents actors Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub and Sunil Grover in never before seen avatars. Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories can stream all episodes of Tandav starting January 15, 2021.

The trailer of the show takes viewers behind the closed, chaotic corridors of power and politics. Set in the capital of the world’s largest democracy, the series is a gripping, fictional drama that showcases the lengths to which people go in the pursuit of power.

We can’t wait for Ali Abbas Zafar’s OTT directorial debut with Tandav. Fans across the world have huge expectations from the show and let’s wait how it goes.

