Actor Arjun Rampal has been making headlines ever since his ladylove Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested in October by the NCB. He then also came under the agency’s scanner and a raid was also conducted at his house in Lonavala.

During the raid, the drug probing agency recovered medicines which were later during the investigation the actor made it clear that it was his dog’s medicines and his sister’s anxiety pills. The actor had also mentioned that his sister was prescribed by a psychiatrist from Delhi, since she had anxiety, as per reports.

Now the latest report from news agency ANI state that Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal has been summoned by NCB for questioning. An NCB office said to the agency that she has been summoned for questioning related to a drug case.

Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai has summoned actor Arjun Rampal's sister today, in connection with a drugs case: NCB officer — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

The development comes after Arjun penned a long Instagram post on New Year’s eve detailing that he was never on the wrong side of the law. His post reads, “I would like to assure each and every one of you that I am well aware of my responsibility as a celebrity, a father and a citizen of a country I love dearly that I have never been on the wrong side of the law. You all have nothing to fear or speculate as I have done nothing wrong. I love you all and going forward we shall only spread love and peace together. There is no room for any negativity in our space.”

In his post, Arjun Rampal thanked his fans in the era of social media and hinting at the drug probe, he wrote, “2020 also exposed how dreadfully misleading, disruptive and dangerous it has been. To all my fans, I just want to thank you for being so dignified and solid through the times and through the news that surrounded me.”

He added, “To all those who know me and believed in me I am eternally indebted and grateful. To all that I may have unintentionally hurt in any way through this time I am sorry. To all who may have done the same to me, I forgive.”

Arjun Rampal then concluded his long post by writing, “Farewell 2020, I will never see you again, but I will also never forget you.”

