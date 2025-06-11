After Stree, we’re glad to see more female actors attempting their luck in the horror genre. Kajol’s coming up with Maa. Now, the official trailer of Sonakshi Sinha and Paresh Rawal led supernatural thriller Nikita Roy has been unveiled. Scroll below for our detailed review.

Nikita Roy trailer

The trailer begins with that one basic question in every horror film – do you believe in ghosts? It follows with the leading lady, Sonakshi Sinha, facing some supernatural activities. But she’s adamant about finding out the truth, even if it means locking horns with the powerful ‘baba’ Amar Dev, played by Paresh Rawal.

Nikita Roy trailer review

The makers have labeled their film as a supernatural thriller, but to me personally, it looked more like a plot of a psychological thriller. There’s suspense and spooky moments, but am I at the edge of my seat? Honestly, not. Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal as well and Paresh Rawal look promising, but it’s the dialogue and the script I’m not very convinced about.

The background score was just decent, like what you’d expect from a horror flick. But honestly, there’s nothing that stuck with me or left me asking for more. Hopefully, Nikita Roy will prove my initial thoughts wrong and impress cine-goers with its strong content.

Check out the Nikita Roy trailer below:

Nikita Roy will clash with Maa at the box office

Kajol is coming up with Maa, a spiritual sequel to the supernatural universe of Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan. The official trailer was impressive, and it is currently the most anticipated Indian movie on IMDb.

Both Maa and Nikita Roy are releasing in theatres on June 27, 2025. I’d place my bets on Maa because Kajol starrer showcased the right elements in the trailer. I’m excited to see what’s on the platter, but as for Sonakshi Sinha film, I’d rely on the early reviews. What about you?

Check out our trailer review of Maa here.

More about Nikita Roy

The ensemble cast features Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar. It is directed by Kussh S Sinha and produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and Nikita Pai Films Ltd.

